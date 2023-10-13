We are waiting for Akufo-Addo's GHC1m promise to us – Patrick Akoto

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

The Communications Director for reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto has disclosed that, the club is yet to receive the 1 million cedis promised made by President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo after clinching the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Akufo-Addo pledged to support the yellow and mauve when the club presented the league trophy to the Presidency on Wednesday, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.



Ghana's Deputy Minister for Mines and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa, led the players to meet the President. Others present were chiefs from the Apinto Traditional Council, the club's Board Chairman, Dr Tony Aubynn, head coach Evans Augustine Adotey, management and technical team members.



According to Akoto, the club has incurred a lot of cost and their journey so far, having traveled to Conakry to face AC Horoya and Remo Stars of Nigeria in their preliminary rounds of qualification in the ongoing 2023/24 CAF Champions League.



However, Akoto said the club remains grateful to the President and was optimistic he will deliver on his promise to ease down their cost in their subsequent travels.



“We are grateful to the President for the support and pledge. He promised us 1 million cedis and we are still using diplomatic communication to ensure that we get it from the government. We are confident that the money will be delivered to us in no time. We are hopeful that it will come and come really rapid and fast”, he told GhanaWeb’s Sports check.



Akoto added that the club will need the support of corporate Ghana as they continue to put Ghana on the map heading into the group stages of the CAF Champions League.



Drawn in Group D, the Tarkwa-based club faces a demanding journey ahead. Their adversaries include the record-holding African champions Al Ahly, formidable CR Belouizdad from Algeria, and Tanzania's Young Africans.









