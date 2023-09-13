We are unperturbed by any injunction – GFA Vice President declares

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

The Vice-President Vice of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mark Addo says the association is not worried about any move to delay the progress of domestic football in the country.



Mr.Addo’s comments follow the court injunction placed on the commencement of the 2023/24 league season by embattled AshantiGold SC.



“The plaintiff who filed the injunction is already expelled so I don’t know on what basis or focus the injunction was being filed and on whose behalf. I am not too worried about it and the FA will respond to it in Court accordingly.



"I am very happy with what we have done so far. The initiative of the President is to make the league bigger and better. We can all see the evidence of these initiatives over the last 4 years”, he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



“I am just focused on the path and the level we want to push Ghana football to. For these things (court injunction), everybody has the right to go to court if they feel their rights are been infringed upon but I’m not too worried about it.



"We remain focused on the bigger picture and IshaAllah it will be well,” he added.



The Obuasi-based side has filed an injunction in court, asking that the forthcoming league season be on hold until the final determination of the case.



This was after they were suspended for dealing with banned officials Kwaku Frimpongand Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both the GFA statutes and the FIFA Statutes.



The Executive Council of the GFA unanimously decided to suspend AshantiGold Sporting Club with under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes.



The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will commence from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17, across all match venues.



