"We are truly sorry"- Joseph Paintsil apologises to Ghanaians after early AFCON exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Joseph Painstil is the latest Black Stars player to apologise to fans of the national team following the dismal showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



The four-time African champions shockingly threw away a two-goal lead against Mozambique to draw 2-2 and exit the tournament at the group stage for a second successive time.



Paiunstil, who won the penalty which was converted by Jordan Ayew to give Ghana the lead against Mozambique, was replaced after the first half in Abidjan.



The KRC Genk star has penned a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians expressing how grateful the team is for their support.



"Sincere apologies to the good people of Ghana. We are truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. Important lessons to take away from this unforgettable experience. Thank you for coming through with your support in our low moments," he wrote on X.



Ghana drew two games and lost to Cape Verde in Group B of the tournament.