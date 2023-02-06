We are surprised - Man City react to the charge of breaching Financial Fair Play rules

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League defending champions, Manchester City have responded to the charge of breaching the Finciaicl Fair Play rules which date back to four years ago.



According to a Sky Sports report sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the defending league champions were officially charged on Monday, February 6, 2023.



This according to the report follows a four-year investigation conducted by the Premier League on the financial dealings of Manchester City.



Reacting to the news, Manchester City in a statement said they are surprised by the accusations being leveled against them.



"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," part of the Manchester City statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.



The Citizens also called for an independent commission to review the matter impartially.



"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all," the statement ended.



