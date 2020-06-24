Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We are struggling in Congo – Black Stars player begs Akuffo-Addo for repatriation

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Torric Jibril is the latest Ghanaian player to share his ordeal on how Ghanaian players are suffering in Congo in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.



According to him, the situation in Congo has worsened due to political unrest in the country and for that matter, pleading with the government to come into their favor.



Boarders of the country remain closed and have, therefore, prevented Ghanaians outside to travel back home amid the Coronavirus storm.



A chunk of Ghanaian players in Ethiopia including former Black Stars defender Lee Addy and other 22 players were spotted in a viral video pleading with the government to come to their aid as they were left stranded.



However, Torric Jibril who currently ply his trade with TP Mazembe has also added his voice to the issue and has appealed to the President of the country, Nana Akuffo-Addo to repatriates Ghanaians there.



“In fact, things are going bad ever since the virus came. Our rented apartment has expired so we don’t know what to do now. We were waiting for the president to lift the ban but it didn’t happen so I am pleading to him to turn to us”



“At a point in time we were Ghanaians in Congo who are not footballers but as I speak our money has finished and that we cannot support them anymore”



“When you come here there is serious political unrest so we want the government to help us,” he told Angel FM in Kumasi

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.