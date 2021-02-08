Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

We are still working on our strikers - Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin is Head Coach of Aduana Stars

Paa Kwesi Fabin the Head Coach of Aduana Stars has said the team is still working on the goal-scoring abilities of the strikers.



"We had several scoring chances but we missed them. It was worrying strikers cannot fire the shots though they created them," he admitted.



He stated that the team's performance was not the best but the lone goal scored by Emmanuel Osei Baffour was enough to have the three points.



Coach Fabin was speaking in a post-match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium after Aduana Stars played WAFA in their Match Day 13 of Ghana Premier League at Dormaa Ahenkro.



According to Coach Fabin, he noticed WAFA likes to operate on the wings hence the decision to introduce defender Hafiz Adam to counter WAFA 's Gordon Agbevor's speeding at the right flank.



“Unfortunately midfielder Flavio got injured and I pushed him to the middle, which made Agbevor get a free way to operate but the players were able to contain him," he added



He described Aduana's Osei Baffour performance as good but noted there was more room for him to improve.