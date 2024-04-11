We are really enjoying Kudus - West Ham United manager David Moyes

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

West Ham United manager, David Moyes, has extolled the qualities of Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash against Bayer Leverkusen.



The 23-year-old has settled in with ease since moving to England from Ajax, scoring 13 goals across all competitions for the Hammers.



Ahead of Thursday night's game in Germany, Moyes stated the importance of the former Ajax star.



"Mohammed Kudus is not just important for this tie tomorrow, but he's been important for us all season," he said.



"He will be important for us going forward in the future as well. He's a young boy who has only just come into the Premier League and he's settled in incredibly well," added the West Ham gaffer.



The Scottish trainer is also impressed with Kudus' adaptation to life in England and at West Ham, claiming his experience in Denmark and the Netherlands have been crucial.



"It's not easy to start well in the Premier League, and a lot of the players who come from overseas find it quite difficult, but I think Mo, though, because of the experience he's had - in Denmark, the Netherlands and now the Premier League - it has given him a better coverage of different leagues," he said.



"We're really enjoying the way he is playing for West Ham, I think he has a lot of development to come in the future and he's settling in nicely here."