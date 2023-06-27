'We are ready to deliver against Morocco' - Black Meteors goalie Danlad Ibrahim

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors goaltender Danlad Ibrahim says the team is focused and ready to give out their utmost best when they face hosts Morocco in their next game.



Goals from Ernest Nuamah and a brace from substitute Emmanuel Yeboah ensured Ghana picked a 3-2 victory over Congo, with Reich Kokolo and Ann Kouori-Ngatse as the scorers for the latter.



Ghana will lock horns with Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium before squaring off with Guinea in their last Group A game on Friday, June 30.



However, having picked an all-important victory on opening day, the team's goal is to secure qualification to the last four with a draw or a win.



Reflecting on the team’s display, Ibrahim emphasized their preparation and readiness for the upcoming match.



"We are very prepared as we won our first game. It will be a nice game, and as players, we are fully prepared. We are going all out, knowing that the outcome of the game will determine the qualification for both teams," Ibrahim stated.



He added that "There's no pressure in camp. We are coming out to give our best”.





LSN/FNOQ