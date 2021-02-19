Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

We are ready for Morocco - Black Satellites coach Karim Zito

The Black satellites won their first game

Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito says his team is ready for North African zonal champions Morocco for the second Group C match at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The WAFU Champions Ghana began the tournament with a thumping win against debutants Tanzania with Morocco edging the Gambia.



Zito is hoping to lead Ghana to a fourth U-20 success but insists they will be taking a game at a time.



“I think it will be an interesting game because we are coming in as Champions of West Africa B and they are champions of their zone as well. We all want to win and confirm qualification so it will be tough. But we are ready for them," Coach Zito told the press at Thursday's pre-match conference.



“Football is football and we all have unique styles of play but Morocco plays quite similarly to us. I study the game based on how the opponent sets up and how they approach the game. So once I see their team tomorrow I will know how to position my team.



“It will be a very crucial match and we know winning the game will depend highly on taking our chances in the game," he concluded.