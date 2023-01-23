We are ready for Hearts of Oak - Medeama's Vincent Atinga

Sports News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC captain, Vincent Atinga has said the Yellow and Mauves are ready for their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League match week 14 clash against Hearts of Oak.



The two giants will face off this coming weekend in what can be described as the fixture of the round.



Heading into the game, the former Hearts of Oak defender believes their preparation for the game is going well because there are no problems in camp.



He also disclosed that their match week 13 defeat (1-0) to Bechem United is painful.



"The Bechem game was so painful for us," he told the club's media team in an interview.



"Since we came back, you can see from our first training, everything is on course, we are well prepared towards the Hearts of Oak game on Sunday.



"Everything is fine, there is no problem in camp."