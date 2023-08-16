We are ready for Africa - Medeama president

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker believes his side have done enough to strengthen the team ahead of their maiden CAF Champions League campaign.



The Yellow and Mauves are representing Ghana in the prestigious competition after winning their first Ghana Premier League trophy, making a return to the CAF inter-club competitions after seven years.



They last participated in 2016 when they won the FA Cup to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup where they managed to reach the group stages after beating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.



Medeama will face Remo Stars from Nigerian in the first leg of the preliminary round on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture in Nigeria.



In an interview, Moses Armah Parker expressed satisfaction with the squad depth at their disposal ahead of Africa.



“We’ve been able to bolster our squad for Africa. So far, we’ve signed Osah Bernardino, Emmanuel Cudjoe, Kudakwashe Mahachi and others. We’ve invested a lot in our recruitment and I believe we have strengthened the team to the level of Africa” he said.