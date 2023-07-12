We are ready and focused to face Guinea - Black Queens defender Linda Eshun

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun has disclosed that the team is focused and ready to begin the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



Ghana's senior women's national team will face Guinea away on Friday, July 14, at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Nongo, Conakry at 16:00GMT.



Speaking ahead of their game, the Hasaacas Ladies defender admitted the recent underperformance of the Black Meteors team at the U23 AFCON in Morocco but emphasized that they would learn from that experience and strive to exceed expectations.



“The team is focused and only needs the support of Ghanaians to deliver in this Olympic campaign,” she said.



“We play to win as we all want to aim high and again we want to go forward too and my coach, Nora has brought in so many things into Black Queens to push us forward and to be competitive,” she added.



“I believe our men's U-23 team did well. This is football and anything can happen. They did whatever they have to do to qualify but unfortunately, it did not go as planned," she stated.



A group of 23 players and 12 officials embarked on their journey from Accra to Conakry for the first leg.



JNA/KPE