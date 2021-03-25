We are ready and focus in achieving our objectives – South Africa coach

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of South Africa Molefi Ntseki has said they are ready and focus to achieve their objectives which is to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Cameroon.



The Bafana Bafana of South Africa play host to Ghana later today at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg before taking on Sudan away three days later.



Speaking ahead of the doubleheader, he indicated every game is important for them and for that matter, approaching each of the games with all seriousness in the bid to secure qualification.



“We should look at it as two important matches for us. Every game is as important as the last one. The team though has done very well because we are talking about nine points now, the same as Ghana, but they are ahead of us because of winning the last game against us”



“It’s a very important confrontation that we have to face Ghana and playing Sudan away, we’ve been through the challenges we will face when we go there we’re ready and focus in terms of achieving our objectives,” he said.