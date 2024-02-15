We are pumping millions into Black Stars but still failing to get results - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana has spent 3 billion dollars to play three group stage games at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but has not won any of those matches.



Not just that, the Black Stars have not progressed from the group stage of the last three major tournaments, winning just one match out of nine.



The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa doesn’t understand why the government keeps investing such crazy money into the Black Stars despite the evidence of such monumental failures.



"Mr Speaker, the document the Sports Ministry submitted to this house, if you look at what we spent on qualifiers, Ghana v Angola home and away amounted to Ghc7.4m and Ghana v Madagascar also amounted to Ghc13.2m,” Ablakwa said in Ghana’s Parliament when Mustapha



“The airlifting of supporters from Ghana to Qatar was Ghc5.3m. We are throwing hundreds of millions into supporting this Black Stars and we are still not getting results.”



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back to back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.