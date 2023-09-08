We are proud we have qualified for the 2023 AFCON - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has reacted after helping the Black Stars to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The national team of the West African country defeated the Central African Republic 2-1 on Thursday evening to finish top of Group E to earn the ticket to play at the next AFCON.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Jordan Ayew said although the Black Stars conceded the first goal today, he was still confident Ghana would win the game.



He told the press that the Black Stars are proud that after the hard work, the national team has qualified for the 2023 AFCON.



"You know in football, sometimes it does not go the way you want, you know you can go one goal down but you still have 70 minutes to play and you know, you never have to give up and that has been my way of thinking, I tried to transfer it to the boys and one nil down, I was still confident because sometimes you struggle in a game but you still need to push and even before the game, I told them if we go one nil down, we need to keep pushing because if we get the first goal we win the game and that's what happens.



“That's the beauty of football, it's full of emotions. We are proud that we have qualified because it wasn't easy and you know, the most important thing was to qualify,” Jordan Ayew said.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to be played in Ivory Coast between January and February 2024.