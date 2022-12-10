You are here: HomeSports2022 12 10Article 1678211

Sports News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are proud of you - Africans react to Morocco's World Cup semi-final qualification

There has been a massive celebration on various social media platforms after Morocco's historic victory in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Youssef En Nesyri's 42nd-minute strike in the first half was all that the Atlas Lions of Morocco needed to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-final clash on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium.

This victory makes Morocco the first African country to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals, following several failed and painful attempts from the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Terenga Lions of Senegal, and the Black Stars of Ghana in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.

Goalkeeper Bono was the star man again for the Moroccans after making four fantastic saves to deny the Portuguese from getting back in the game as he was their savior in the knockout stage penalties against Spain.

Morocco have just conceded only one goal (own-goal) in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and they will meet the winner of the game between England and France in the semi-finals.



