We are prepared to sign Sulley Muntari – Hearts MD

Accra Hearts of Oak have indicated their readiness to sign Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari.



Since leaving Spanish side Albacete last year, Muntari has been without a club.



The former AC Milan midfielder has spent months training with Hearts of Oak and has been linked with a move the Phobians.



And Federick Moore, the Managing Director of Hearts says they are strongly positioned to snatch the 36-year-old.



He said that Hearts will attempt to sign him should he make himself available to clubs in the local league.



“Sulley Muntari is a very good player and if he is available and affordable to Hearts of Oak, of course we will be interested,” He stated.



“But at the moment, if we were even talking to him, I would not tell you.”



Kotoko are believed to be keeping tabs on Muntari after he professed his love for the club.



Muntari said that he has been childhood Kotoko fan and won’t rule out representing their red colors.



“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when l was a young player in Kumasi," Muntari said.



“I would love to retire with them, but l would not rule out Hearts, RTU [Real Tamale United], King Faisal or Liberty Professionals.”





