We are prepared for three points - Tamale City captain Collins Boateng fires warning to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City captain Collins Amoah Boateng is confident his outfit will defeat Hearts of Oak to secure the three points at stake.



The Ghana Premier League newcomers will take on the Phobians at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday in a week 11 fixture.



Ahead of the clash, Collins Boateng has asserted his side are well prepared for their encounter against Hearts of Oka and will be looking forward to beating the Ghanaian giants.



“Our focus is on the Hearts of Oak game; we are prepared for the three points at stake so we will go into the game just like the Phobians because our performance has improved in our previous games”



“We going to the pick the points to push us further on the league table. We will not take the game lightly; we are going for three points” he said.



Tamale City are currently in the relegation zone. They sit at 17th position with 10 points after 10 matches into the campaign.