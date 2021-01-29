Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We are prepared for Inter Allies - Legon Cities coach

Legon Cities assistant coach Wahid Mohammed

Legon Cities assistant coach Wahid Mohammed has said his outfit is ready for Inter Allies duel on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The two sides will lock horns in a Ghana Premier League Match Week 11 fixture and according to the gaffer; his side are determined to beat Inter Allies to help improve their league standings.



Both teams are struggling for form and currently languish in the relegation zone.



But Wahid Mohammed believes they can record their third win of the season against the Capelli boys.



The Royals defeated with a massive 5-2 win over Ashantigold in the last match week to move to 9 points.



Speaking ahead of the game, he said, "We are very prepared to beat them. When you juxtapose where we are lying now with our branding and status, there is a big difference. So we have to cover the gap.”



“We as a technical team are worried about our current league position, so we have to beef up by Beating Inter Allies.



“What happened last week is something that we prepared for so many weeks now. We thank God that it happened on that very day. And we hope that on the following weeks we will see more,” he told the club’s media channel.