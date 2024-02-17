We are opening a football academy in Ghana soon – Arsene Wenger reveals

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger has disclosed that a football academy will be opened in Ghana soon.



According to him, the world football governing body plans to have 75 academies all over the world by the end of 2026.



In Africa, the former Arsenal manager said academies will be opened in Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, and Zambia in the next one year.



"Over the next six months to one year, our plan is to open more academies in Africa. We are now close to opening new ones in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Ghana and Zambia. By the end of 2026, we’ll have 75 academies all over the world. That means football education has moved forward and that’s what we’re focusing on at the moment,” Arsene Wenger said as quoted by FIFA.



The legendary tactician added, "We want the game to be more competitive and of better quality and there is only one way to do it: it’s the quality of the football education and quality of the competitions."



