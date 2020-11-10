Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are not under pressure to win league title – Legon Cities coach

Goran Barjaktarevic is the head coach of Legon Cities

Goran Barjaktarevic, the head coach of Legon Cities has played down suggestions that the signing of Asamoah Gyan has made the club a candidate for the Ghana Premier League title.



Goran says the team’s main focus in the upcoming season is to entertain their fans with expansive and eye-catching football.



He said that the team is under no pressure to deliver a title despite the huge investment made in the transfer window.



He said that the team is showing signs of improvement in pre-season and that fills him with the hope that once the season kicks off, good football will be served by his players.



“There is no pressure on me, of course, I would like to win everything but we will try to do our very best when the season begins.” He said.



“The most important thing is that we play good football so that the fans will see that we didn’t sleep during the break”.





He also confirmed that Asamoah Gyan will miss their opener against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He revealed that the Black Stars legend has picked up an injury and ineligible to play for them on Sunday.



He, however, is hopeful that Gyan will recover soon to join his teammates and help them achieve their target for the season



“Asamoah Gyan is one experienced player and he’s still got some problems with injury”.



“We are working to get him fit because it is very important when he comes back, he comes back in good shape”, he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.