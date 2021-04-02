We are not settling on our position on the league log - Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto hs said his outfit is unhappy with their position on the league log.



The Porcupine Warriors finished on the 4th position at the end of the first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



With the second round set to return this weekend, the Portuguese manager has said he is hoping for a good run but admitted their current position is not what they are settling on.



“The boys want to fight, they are not happy with their position on the table. We’re fourth now, we don’t want this. They want to be first,” Barreto said during the club’s virtual pre-match presser on Thursday.



“Our next game is against Eleven Wonders, we’re going to their home to play and our goal is the same; to fight and to win. This is our mentality.”



Kotoko after the first round became the third-lowest scoring side (13 goals) just better than Liberty (11 goals) and Inter Allies (9 goals) in 16 matches and Barreto has conceded that it makes unpleasant reading for his team.



“There are many things to change; our team cannot score goals. You can’t score only 13 goals in 16 matches, so we’re trying to change this fact.



"If we aren’t scoring more goals, it probably means we aren’t creating more chances. We’re working on that," he added.



Asante Kotoko next travel to Techiman to take on Eleven Wonders on Saturday in matchweek 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.