We are not imposing allowances on ourselves - GFA Executive Council member clarifies

Frederick Acheampong, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has denied accusations that the council is seeking to fleece the association with its new emolument structure.



The Council has come under attack after it emerged the members were going to get monthly salaries as well as sitting allowances.



But in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com, Frederick Acheampong explained that the new structure is a proposal by a committee which is independent of the association.



The committee, which was chaired by the Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak was commissioned to study and recommend a new emolument structure for the council.



At the end of their work, the council scrapped the existing ex-gratia and added salaries to the sitting allowances.



They proposed that members on the council should be paid GHC4,000 with the president and his vice earning GHC12,000 and GHC7000 respectively.



Acheampong emphasized that the power to reject or accept the proposal lies within the confines of the FA’s Congress which will meet on September 1.



“It is not a decision of the Executive Council. In the statutes of the GFA, there’s an article that stipulates that an ad-hoc compensation committee will make recommendations to congress as remunerations for the Executive Council. So it’s a committee which was put together by the council but their job is independent of the council”.



“It’s now up to congress to debate it. Don’t forget that there used to be ex-gratia for the previous Exco members but within that committee they had an emergency committee and some of them were on salaries, ” he added.









