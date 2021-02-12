Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

We are not enemies, we shall work hand-in-hand.- Kurt Okraku tells GHALCA

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, GFA boss

Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) boss Kurt Okraku has promised to work hand in hand with the Ghana League Clubs Association(GHALCA)



The new GHALCA officials were sworn into office on Thursday, 11th February 2021, after Supreme Court judge His Lordship Justice Amadu Tanko, administered the oath of office in grand style.



Mr Okraku who graced the occasion congratulated the new officials and assured his outfit’s cooperation with GHALCA towards achieving their common goal.



“On behalf of the Executive committee of the Football Association I want to say kudos to the newly elected leadership of our dear league clubs association and the heavy presence of the executive committee of the FA here means a lot.”



“The league clubs association and the council are in this spot of football for a common end vision. We are not enemies, we will not always agree, but when we all believe in the end vision, the end goal, we will forever be good working friends in this industry.”



The officials sworn into office for the next four-year term to steer the affairs of GHALCA were Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo, Treasurer Linda Ansong two Premier League reps Edmund Ackah and George Ofosuhene Peprah as well as Division One rep Eugene Nobel and Division Two rep Emmanuel Opoku Abrokwah.