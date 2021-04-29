We are not afraid of Asante Kotoko - Legon Cities forward Hans Kwoffie

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities forward, Hans Kwoffie says his outfit is not afraid to play against giants Asante Kotoko on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Royals will play host to the Porcupine Warriors on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking ahead of the game, he said, “There is no fear going into the game, the most important thing is that we must be determined and go in for the three points because our position on the table is not good for us as professional players.”



“Definitely we are going in tough to win this game massively. We are much concerned about this game than Kotoko because our position isn’t the best and if we should lose we don’t have anything to say. If Kotoko loses they are in a better position. We are winning at all course,” he told the club’s media.



Legon Cities are 15th on the table with 234 points after 21 matches.