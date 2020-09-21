Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

We are looking forward to the Europa league - Jeremie Frimpong

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic youngster, Jeremie Frimpong has stated that his team is ready and looking forward their games in the UEFA Europa league.



The Scottish champions will travel to Latvia for the Europa League third round qualification and are searching for a result to qualify for the group stages.



“We are all looking forward to the Europa League. It's a big thing for the club,” he told the media after a league match against Livingston."



“We all want to play European football and show our ability on that stage to the rest of the world."



“It will be tough in Latvia but every game in the qualifiers is like that,"he concluded.

