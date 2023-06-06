We are in a difficult situation - Hearts of Oak's Opare Addo admits

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Accra Hearts of Oak spokesperson, Kwame Opare Addo has admitted that the club is in a challenging situation.



He said the results show evidently that Hearts are not in a good space and that he is not going to hide from it.



"We will say we are in hard times on the pitch because the results have not gone our way in the past few matches and nobody is running away from it," he told Asempa.



"This is not what we prepare week in and week out for. So we admit that since the results have not gone well, it has not been positive for us in the last few games," he told Asempa FM.



Hearts of Oak are currently on four games losing streak after their 2-1 loss to Real Tamale United at home on Sunday, June 4, 2023.



Hearts of Oak have lost six, drawn one, and won three of their last 10 league games, including a run of four defeats.



The 21-time league champions occupy 11th position on the table with 44 points, just 3 points above the relegation zone with one game remaining.



They have to avoid defeat on the final day of the season in their away game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, June 11, 2023, to escape relegation.





