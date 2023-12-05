We are in a better form to beat Hearts of Oak - Kotoko's Steven Mukwala

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala is optimistic about beating Hearts of Oak in the first super clash of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League.
Mukwala believes that the Porcupines are in good form, which gives them the edge over Hearts of Oak.
“We are expecting a good game because we’ve picked our momentum now. With the form we have now, I think we shall win the match” he told StarTimes.
Steven Mukwala scored the only goal that earned Kotoko a crucial 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea on Monday, December 5, 2023.
The Ugandan is in a sublime form, scoring in his last three games for Kotoko, who are on a three-game winning streak.
The win put them in the 7th position with 19 points, five points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak who are having a seemly challenging season sit three points behind Kotoko in 8th position.
They have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, losing two of those.
EE/EK