We are in a better form to beat Hearts of Oak - Kotoko's Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala is optimistic about beating Hearts of Oak in the first super clash of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League.



Mukwala believes that the Porcupines are in good form, which gives them the edge over Hearts of Oak.



“We are expecting a good game because we’ve picked our momentum now. With the form we have now, I think we shall win the match” he told StarTimes.



Steven Mukwala scored the only goal that earned Kotoko a crucial 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea on Monday, December 5, 2023.



The Ugandan is in a sublime form, scoring in his last three games for Kotoko, who are on a three-game winning streak.



The win put them in the 7th position with 19 points, five points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak who are having a seemly challenging season sit three points behind Kotoko in 8th position.



They have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, losing two of those.





