We are happy to win our first game of the season - Salis Abdul Samed

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed expressed his excitement over RC Lens securing their first win of the season.



Lens had gone eight games without a win this season but finally clinched a 2-1 victory against Toulouse on Sunday in matchday six of the 2023/24 French Ligue 1.



Said and Guilavogui scored in each half to seal the win for Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, with Gelabert netting a consolation goal for the visitors.



After the game, Salis Abdul Samed, who played a crucial role in his team's victory, took to social media to praise his team's performance in securing their first win of the season.



Salis wrote on Twitter: "Accomplished performance. We are happy to offer you this first victory."



The visitors took the lead through Cesar Gelabert in the 33rd minute before Wesley Said leveled for Lens two minutes into first-half stoppage time.



Morgan Guilavogui struck the winning goal for the hosts with five minutes remaining in the game