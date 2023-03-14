We are happy to take a point against Marseille - Alexander Djiku

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Alexander Djiku shared his thoughts following the stunning 2-2 draw between Strasbourg and Olympique Marseille at the Vélodrome stadium, and the Strasbourg player did not hide his disappointment.



Jean-Eudes Aholou scored two late goals to give Strasbourg a point in the game.



“A little bit of frustration compared to the first half. After the second half, we come back to the score so we can say nothing. We are trailing 2 to 0, going to the end we manage to leave with the point of the draw so we are happy but it does not date from today, it has been two or three games that we have been playing a period over two,” he said.



“We started the second period very badly, we were quickly led to the score. After he breaks, it's complicated but when you play the maintenance you have to play until the end.



"We managed to put this little goal which gives us confidence and on a magic goal from Jean-Eudes (Aholou) we have the equalizer. He could even have scored the hat trick, it's a shame but we're not going to be choosy,"