We are going to do our best to support the Black Stars in Qatar - President Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has stated that the Sports Minister has spoken to him about Black Stars' finances for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that the government is going to support them.



The Mundial is scheduled to kick off on November 20 and end on December 18 in Doha, Qatar.



The Black Stars of Ghana will play their final international friendly game against Switzerland before heading to their base in Qatar.



“The minister has been here to speak to me about the financial responsibilities, we are going to do our best the players are put in the best possible position and go ahead and carry the flag of Ghana. Qatar is an unusual choice no World Cup has ever been played in that part of the world before," he said



"My understanding is that they have gone out of their way to put up a very good tournament facility. All of us as a nation we give maximum support to our young people to give their best if they are able to give their best they will go far. With the usual lack that you need in football instead of the thing hitting the bar it goes in,"



"Football people we know there is a lot that hangs on that whether it goes in or not so we have to pray that the God Lord favour’s us on such occasions and even if it does I have a lot of confidence in the quality of the people that have been selected,” he added.