We are going to Mali to win – Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has outlined his team's objectives ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final clash against Stade Malien in Mali.



The team travelled to Mali on Friday for the highly anticipated first-leg match in Bamako on Sunday. Zito expressed confidence in his squad's ability to secure a positive result, considering they qualified as group winners.



"We are going there with two objectives. Firstly, we are going in to win, and if not, the best result is to come back home with a draw. So these are the strategies we are going to map out and implement," Zito stated to the media before their departure.



"I used similar tactics against Medeama when I played them last Sunday and it worked for us. So we are going there at least to secure a point or three. Ultimately, our expectation is to qualify for the semifinals and nothing less."



Despite acknowledging Stade Malien's formidable reputation and experience at this level, Zito believes Dreams FC have the potential to cause an upset in their remarkable debut season.