'We are getting better' - Inter Allies goalkeeper Rashid Seidu

Soccer News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Inter Allies goalkeeper Rashid Seidu faced the media after the club's 2-0 win over Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu last Sunday.



Below is a brief question and answer session with the club's media department.



QUESTION – Your impression of the game?



Rashid – We knew it was going to be a difficult game as in facing Karela who was on top – but we stood together as a team and we worked together and I think it paid off.



We will surely build confidence from the game and get better in this second round.



QUESTION – Your 5th clean sheet of the season, are things starting to get better for you?



Rashid – I think it’s the whole team, more like, when the team is performing definitely we will see more individual performance and now you can see we are playing well and scoring goals so our performance has been noticed.



We are working hard so we will continue working hard and take it from there – it’s a great motivation.