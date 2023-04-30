We are frightening teams and we want to keep that going - Schlupp after Crystal Palace win

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace's midfielder, Jeffery Schlupp, expressed his team's desire to maintain their frightening form after their impressive victory over West Ham.



The Ghanaian international spoke about their positive momentum, which has been building steadily in recent matches, and how they intend to continue this winning streak.



Palace put in an impressive display to secure a 4-3 win over West Ham, and Schlupp believes that this result is a testament to their hard work and determination.



“You can tell there’s some freedom in there. The coaching staff want us to express ourselves. We’ve got a lot of flair and pace, and we’re really using that. We’re frightening teams – and we want to keep that going," he said after the game.



“Every time I play, I want to use my attributes. I think that’s dragging the ball, using my pace, getting in the pockets and turning and running at the defence. I feel with the boys, like Cheick [Doucouré], at the back, we’ve got the patience to build through the back and onto the midfield and get me and Ebs [Eze] in the pockets."



“Once we get turned and running at the defence, I don’t think any defence in the Prem wants to see that! We’re doing that well at the moment, playing with lots of confidence, and we want to keep that going.”