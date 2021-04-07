We are focused to be at the top – Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Mariano Bareto has said that his outfit's target of being at the top remains unchanged.



The Porcupine Warriors will play host to Bechem United at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium later today in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.



Ahead of the game, the Portuguese trainer has indicated that though he will not be in the dugout due to a work permit, he is highly optimistic of a positive result.



The former Black Stars trainer assured the club supporters to expect some tactical changes in his side style of play against Bechem United.



"The most important this now is not looking at the others. Bechem United are performing well and are behind us, but it doesn't mean it's an easy match," he told the club’s official website.



"It means we must respect them but then must follow our target because we have to look at the top position."



"There will be some changes in our game against Bechem United and I hope the changes can help."