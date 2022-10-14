We are focus on beating ASR Bamako - Mohammed Alhassan

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Alhassan, deputy captain for Accra Hearts of Oak says the team is focused and working extra hard to ensure victory is achieved.



The MTN FA Cup holders will take on ASR Bamako on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The first leg ended 3-0 and the performance of the Phobians angered the supporters.



The deputy captain added that the encounter will not be easy but they are very determined to get a victory.



“We are very prepared and focused towards the game we will be playing on Sunday because when we came back we sat and talked to ourselves that going into that match to prepare more than 100% to be able to qualify," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"Looking at what we are doing at the training grounds we are very much focus. Looking at the training that we did everyone is at his peak all fighting it is not going to be an easy task but with determination, hard work we are going to put in every effort to qualify,”