'We are divided before we even go to the tournament' – Tanko

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Ghana U23 Coach, Ibrahim Tanko has shockingly revealed that the Black Stars camp isn’t united ahead of major tournaments.



The Black Stars in recent AFCON editions have failed to bring home the ultimate despite going into the tournament with excellent preparations.



According to Tanko, the Black Stars failure is as a result of many internal challenges even before the team leaves for major tournaments.



“When I look at the two qualifiers we played against South Africa and São Tomé, the players who came have quality,” the former Ghana international told the Nabila Show.



“There are still quality players outside who didn’t come.



“We all have our quality players, it is up to us to form a good team to go and face them.



“We have to believe in ourselves, honestly it is not going to be possible that the whole of Ghana will support the team but I think when it comes to the national team this is what we should do.



“We are divided before we even go to the tournament, you see people fighting against the team spiritually and that will make it very very difficult for us to win it[AFCON],” the former Ghana U-23 coach added.



Tanko served as the assistant coach of the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.