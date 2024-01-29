‘We are disappointed and ashamed’ – Ernest Nuamah speaks on poor Black Stars campaign at 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger, Ernest Nuamah has issued a statement to comment on the poor performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Olympic Lyon forward was part of Ghana’s 27-man squad that played at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.



Unfortunately, the Black Stars failed to win a single game in the Group Stages and could not advance to the knockout stage.



In his statement today, Ernest Nuamah says the Black Stars are ashamed and disappointed in their performance.



He has assured that the team will learn from the 2023 AFCON campaign to get better in the next assignment.



“From Asafo with high hopes & impacting dreams to a tough #AFCON23 debut lesson. This is not what we dreamt as warriors / war Chiefs (Ghana). We are disappointed & ashamed as players but not defeated in our battles to honour what Ghana represents. Today we learn, Tomorrow we grow,” Ernest Nuamah said in his release.



