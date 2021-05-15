We are determined to retain our Premier League status - Coach Bashir Hayford

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities head coach, Bashir Hayford has reiterated that his outfit are determined to maintain their Premier League status.



The Royals have endured a torrid season in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



After 23 matches played and a game at hand, Cities sit on the 15th position with 26 points.



Having languished at the bottom of the league table for months, head coach of the side, Bashir Hayford says the win against Liberty showed that the players were poised to stay afloat.



“I think the temperament of the boys [helped us win], we have been talking a lot.



“They were poised, they all agreed that where we are lying does auger well for us at all so we should make sure try and push ourselves forward.



“And so they were prepared to fight, I will say that it was the fighting spirit that gave us the victory.



“Because the boys fought very very hard,” the veteran gaffer added.



Legon Cities will be hosted by WAFA at Red Bull Arena in the matchday 25 games.