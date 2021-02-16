Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We are determined to raise the flag of Ghana high – Black Satellite coach

Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito

Ghana U-20 coach, Karim Zito has expressed his side’s readiness to lift the flag of the country high at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana has been paired in Group C against Tanzania, Gambia, and Morocco but according to Zito, they are determined to make an impact at the tournament.



The Black Satellites will open their AFCON account against Tanzania at 4 pm today.



Speaking ahead of the game, the coach said, “We are coming into this competition as champions of WAFU B so we are coming into this competition with that mentality," Coach Karim Zito said in his pre-match interview.



“Winning the first game is really important to us in order to boost our confidence in the competition."



“We know all Ghanaians are counting on us to perform well at this tournament and we are determined to raise high the flag of Ghana,” he concluded.