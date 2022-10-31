We are considering to bid hosting 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Youth and Sports Minster, Mustapha Ussif, has hinted that the country is considering bidding for the rights to host the 2025 Total Energies African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Guinea, who won the rights to host the continent's most prestigious tournament has lost its rights after the Confederations of African Football [CAF] stripped the West African nation of the hosting rights for the competition.



The continent's football governing body has gone ahead to open bids to host the tournament.



Hon. Ussifspeaking in an interview hinted that there have been discussions to decide whether Ghana would like to co-host the tournament.



“There’s a discussion that Ghana should bid with the likes of Nigeria and Benin," the sector minister told Citi Sports during the National Team Day Walk with the Legends event put together to raise awareness of the Black Stars' upcoming campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



"We are still considering it. We have not taken a decision yet but there is that discussion that we should get sister countries so that we can put in that bid," he added.



Interested countries have up to November 11 to officially declare their interest to host the 2025 AFCON and November 16 is the deadline for submission of related documents.



The last time Ghana hosted the AFCON was in 2008, where the Black Stars finished 3rd.