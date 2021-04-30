We are collaborating with Ghana Police to fight hooliganism - GFA's General Secretary

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has said that they are working with the Ghana Police Service to curb hooliganism at the various stadia.



The ongoing Ghana football season has been soiled with hooliganism especially in the Division One League.



However, Prosper in an interview said his outfit is working with the police to conduct their investigations.



“We are working with the Ghana Police Service and recently, we gave them some of the videos regarding the incidents," he said in an interview with Citi Sports.



“The Criminal Justice System is not a day’s job and so it will take a bit of time."



“Let it not surprise anybody if someone is arrested."



“What people must appreciate is that, when you commit a crime, there is not limitation, so you can commit the crime today and be arrested 2 years later."



“So the police are conducting their investigations, when they are ready, they will make the arrests.”