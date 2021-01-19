Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

We are always looking for good materials to make a good suit - Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic says, it is too early to label “The Phobians” as title contenders for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Serbian won “the rainbow boys” their last league title in the 2008/2009 season.



Papic replaced Nii Odoom as manager after Hearts after Match – Day 6. Hearts were then 7th GPL log.



Since Papic returned, the Phobians are beginning to find their pattern and the fans have started classifying the team as title contenders.



Speaking with Saddick Adams on Angel 102.9FM, Papic said without the good material available you can’t achieve what you want. Except that the good materials are available before you can hit your target.



“You need good materials to make a good suit”. “It is too early to talk about title contention”, he added.



According to him, together with the Technical Staff and the players, they are doing their best to ensure the team perform better.



Hearts of Oak moved back into the top 4 with 15 points after beating Techiman Eleven 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in Match – Day 9 of the GPL.



Hearts will travel to play Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in week 10 games of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.