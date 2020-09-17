Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

We all have a role to play to make Hearts of Oak great again – Supporter’s Chief tells fans

Accra Hearts of Oak Supporter’s Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse

Accra Hearts of Oak Supporter’s Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse has implored the club supporters to play their respective roles in order to reclaim the lost glories of the club.



The rainbow boys have failed to win a major trophy since the 2008/2009 Ghana Premier League season when the current board chairman Togbe Afede XIV, took over after the shares floatation.



The 19 times Ghana Premier League winners came close to winning the MTN FA Cup but were whipped by Asante Kotoko by 3:1 at the Tamale Stadium, courtesy Saddick Adams hat-trick.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, he declined to attribute the rainbow boy's poor performance to the board chairman.



“We all expected more when Togbe Afede took over; unfortunately it hasn't gone the way we thought.”



“I can't answer why we have not being successful on and off the pitch, you can't blame Togbe Afede XIV alone, what about we the supporters? He quizzed.



“We have not played our roles well. I will not agree Togbe Afede has being a failure, we all have a role to play” he said.

