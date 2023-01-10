We’re shocked and saddened by Mark Addo’s passing – GFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed shock and sadness at the passing of the FA’s Director of Competitions, Mark Addo.



The demise of the Football administrator on Monday, January 9, 2023, has left the football community in disbelief, the FA tweeted Monday morning.



“It’s with immense sadness that we announce the sudden death of our Director of Competitions Mark Addo. Everybody associated with GFA is shocked and saddened to learn of his death earlier today. All our thoughts are with his wife, children and his family at this sad time,” GFA wrote on their Twitter page.



Addo, according to sources had been battling with some sickness for some time now.



Aside from working for the Ghana FA, the deceased also worked in various capacities for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).