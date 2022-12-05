Wayne Rooney replies Isaac Adongo over Maguire joke

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has described the mockery of Harry Marguire in the Ghanaian Parliament as crazy.



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Honourable Isaac Adongo compared Maguire's performance for Manchester United to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's handling of the Ghanaian economy.



Honourable Adongo went viral for claiming Dr Bawumia is an economic Maguire.



"Harry Maguire, he's a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere," Adongo said in Parliament.



"He was seen as the best defender in the world. Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents.



"Mr. Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. We're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms. Mr Speaker why we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them."



Rooney responded to the MP's joke, claiming Maguire has been at his best at the World Cup in Qatar.



"On social media this week I saw someone in the Ghanaian parliament making fun of Harry Maguire. It was crazy, because Harry has been outstanding at this World Cup. I predicted he would do well – because he always does well for England and never lets Gareth Southgate down. He’s simply a very good defender with a strong mentality," he told The Times.