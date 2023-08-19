Watch youngster Ibrahim Sadiq's brace for BK Hacken against Zalgiris

Sports News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Ghana youngster Ibrahim Sadiq took center stage for BK Hacken as he delivered a captivating performance in their triumphant Europa League qualification match against FK Zalgiris on Thursday night.



After facing a goal drought in his previous appearance for the club, the winger made a remarkable comeback to the scoring chart.



He executed two clinical finishes and also played a crucial role in setting up another goal, contributing significantly to their resounding 5-0 victory on their own turf.



Sadiq's first goal of the evening showcased his composed precision, calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net from inside the 18-yard box.



This well-executed strike was made possible by an exquisite crossfield pass from a teammate, which extended their lead to 3-0 following two earlier goals.



Sadiq wasted no time in building on his tally, this time converting from the penalty spot, pushing the lead even further to an insurmountable 4-0 margin.



The fifth goal arrived during added time in the second half, putting the finishing touch on a comprehensive triumph that left no room for doubt about BK Hacken's dominance.



The commanding 5-0 victory against FK Zalgiris translates to an impressive 8-1 aggregate triumph for BK Hacken, propelling them into a showdown with Aberdeen in the final qualifying round.





