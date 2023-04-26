Watch viral video of Bukayo Saka's lookalike found in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023
A striking lookalike of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been found in Ghana as videos of him have gone viral.
At the moment, the birth name of the Saka's lookalike is unknown as his video only popped on the internet on Tuesday, April 26, 2023.
The video which was posted has seen a wild reaction with over 2,000 bookmarks and likes and a little over 1,000 comments.
While some had a belly laugh after watching the video, others cannot wait for Saka to have a bad game to troll Arsenal fans.
Arsenal travel to Manchester for their title-decider game against Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
The Gunners, who have had astonishing camping, are yearning to win the EPL for the first time since 2004 and currently sit top of the table.
But they face second-placed and reigning champions Manchester City who trailing by five points and would have a game in hand after today's game.
Below is video of Bukayo Saka's lookalike and some fans reactions
