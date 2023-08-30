Watch video of the huge club house, pitches and facilities at Kenpong Football Academy

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

The commitment and determination of renowned Ghanaian business tycoon Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) to creating a football empire with the Kenpong Football Academy is on course and near completion.



Since assuming ownership of the Winneba-based team two years ago, Kenpong has invested millions of dollars into various projects with the aim of creating a world-class soccer academy in the country.



GhanaWeb has obtained pictures and videos of ongoing projects at the club’s base in Winneba and it is mind-blowing. The videos reinforce the fact that Kenpong has set out to make the academy the best in the country.



Kenpong is in the process of completing the building of a modern clubhouse that will house the players, coaches, and club administrators, among others.



According to GhanaWeb sources, the huge building has a well-stuffed gym, swimming pool, conference rooms, classrooms for the young footballers to study, dormitories and a modernized entertainment center that seeks to provide relaxation and comfort for the players.



The mansion also has spacious dressing rooms, a coaches' office, and a medical room where it is believed that Kenpong will recruit the best of medical and sports science practitioners to cater to the health and mental needs of the players.



As revealed by Happy FM’s Odi Asempa Kwame Oware, the road leading to the club’s camping bae has also been upgraded and tarred to a world-class level with fiber optic technology installed to provide fast and reliable internet connectivity.



The team also has two FIFA standardized pitches with one being artificial grass and the other being natural. The artificial pitch is currently under construction with confidence that it will be completed in no time. This innovation is to ensure the balance between training on both pitches and improving the quality of performance of the team when playing on any of the two types of pitches.



A source told GhanaWeb that the club is modeled after French club Bastia which has a reputation for producing some incredible footballers including Ghana’s very own Michael Essien.



The highly-rated technical man whose identity will be revealed in due time is expected to arrive in Ghana this week and commence work at Kenpong Football Academy where his rich experience and competence will help nurture and groom the players.







In light of this, Kenpong, it is understood has recruited some coaches from the French club who are set to arrive in the country and work with the already existing technical team of Kenpong Football Academy.



Kenpong, GhanaWeb understands has vowed to turn the club into a football powerhouse on the African continent and is willing to spend every penny on it.



The resolve by Kenpong is due to his recognition of football as a sport for changing the stories of less-privileged people. Kenpong whose charity works are well documented wants to transform lives using through the Kenpong Football Academy.



