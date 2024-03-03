Watch video of the Pokuase-based school owned by Inaki and Nico Williams

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, appear to be making significant investments in Ghana despite their strong attachment to Spain.



In September 2023, it emerged that the two Athletic Bilbao forwards had ventured into the Ghanaian hospitality industry, setting up a hotel known as San Mames.



The hotel, which was officially commissioned in January 2024, is named after Athletic Club’s 39,000-seated capacity stadium.



Another video which has now popped up is a school that reportedly belongs to the two.



The video which was first shared by ace sports journalist, Sheikh Tophic Sienu captures the magnificent building and facilities of the school which is located in Pokuase, a suburb of Accra.



The school which is known as LEAD International School won an invitational soccer competition in the Greater Accra Region.



The Williams brothers are not winning only off the field; they are enjoying on the field as well.



The two brothers recently combined to give Athletic Bilbao a major victory over Atletico Madrid in a Copa Del Rey fixture.



The two brothers assisted each other’s goal as Bilbao chalked a 3-0 victory over Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.



Watch video of the school below



